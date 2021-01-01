Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Comes with 2273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (104 vs 69 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (786 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 18% higher pixel density (476 vs 402 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen to body ratio 87% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% -
PWM 458 Hz -
Response time 13 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +27%
786 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T
880
iPhone 12 mini +81%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3104
iPhone 12 mini +33%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8T
584589
iPhone 12 mini +1%
588925

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T +9%
13:18 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T +32%
16:03 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T +150%
30:52 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.

