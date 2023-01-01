OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 14 VS OnePlus 8T Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh

Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Shows 21% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:00 hours)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 646K)

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 760 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.2% 99.5% PWM 458 Hz 60 Hz Response time 13 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 8T 796 nits iPhone 14 +5% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 8T +1% 87% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:47 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 13:43 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 05:24 hr Standby 93 hr 122 hr General battery life OnePlus 8T 31:00 hr iPhone 14 +21% 37:24 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 8T 115 iPhone 14 +17% 135 Video quality OnePlus 8T 102 iPhone 14 +43% 146 Generic camera score OnePlus 8T 111 iPhone 14 +20% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 8T +2% 82.5 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2020 September 2022 Release date October 2020 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.