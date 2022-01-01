Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 21.6% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (31:00 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (797 against 603 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 648K)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 99.9%
PWM 458 Hz -
Response time 13 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +32%
797 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T +33%
87%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3137
iPhone SE (2022) +47%
4608
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 8T
648563
iPhone SE (2022) +12%
729009
CPU 179581 197658
GPU 217033 298378
Memory 117282 105062
UX 135531 128775
Total score 648563 729009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3840 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11888 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM OxygenOS 12 -
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:43 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:34 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 93 hr 93 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 8T +21%
31:00 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +4%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 March 2022
Release date October 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

