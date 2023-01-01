OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone X VS OnePlus 8T Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 38 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 760 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.2% 99.3% PWM 458 Hz 240 Hz Response time 13 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 8T +31% 796 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Green Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 8T +5% 87% iPhone X 82.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 20 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:47 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 13:43 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 04:04 hr Standby 93 hr 84 hr General battery life OnePlus 8T +37% 31:00 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 8T +14% 115 iPhone X 101 Video quality OnePlus 8T +15% 102 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score OnePlus 8T +14% 111 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 8T 82.5 dB iPhone X +3% 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2020 September 2017 Release date October 2020 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.