OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS OnePlus 8T Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh

Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Shows 22% longer battery life (31:00 vs 25:24 hours)

Shows 22% longer battery life (31:00 vs 25:24 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 530K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (646K versus 530K) Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (796 against 657 nits)

Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (796 against 657 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 402 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (456 vs 402 PPI) 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 891 points

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1108 and 891 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9 PPI 402 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 760 nits 625 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.2% 98.8% PWM 458 Hz 240 Hz Response time 13 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 8T +21% 796 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Green Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 8T +2% 87% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:47 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 13:43 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 04:34 hr 04:41 hr Standby 93 hr 80 hr General battery life OnePlus 8T +22% 31:00 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 8T +5% 115 iPhone XS Max 110 Video quality OnePlus 8T +6% 102 iPhone XS Max 96 Generic camera score OnePlus 8T +6% 111 iPhone XS Max 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 8T +7% 82.5 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced October 2020 September 2018 Release date October 2020 September 2018 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.