Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs Asus Zenfone 8

Ванплас 8Т
VS
Асус Зенфон 8
OnePlus 8T
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (104 vs 88 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (667K versus 574K)
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 99.9%
PWM 458 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 13 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +1%
795 nits
Zenfone 8
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T +5%
87%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T
893
Zenfone 8 +23%
1102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3111
Zenfone 8 +14%
3553
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8T
574745
Zenfone 8 +16%
667570
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 ZenUI 8
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T +7%
13:18 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T +4%
16:03 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T +42%
30:52 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 8T
115
Zenfone 8 +10%
126
Video quality
OnePlus 8T
102
Zenfone 8 +6%
108
Generic camera score
OnePlus 8T
111
Zenfone 8 +8%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB
Zenfone 8 +5%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 650 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
2. OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone 11
3. OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10
4. OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
5. OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
6. Asus Zenfone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S10e
7. Asus Zenfone 8 and Xiaomi Mi 11
8. Asus Zenfone 8 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
9. Asus Zenfone 8 and Apple iPhone 12 mini
10. Asus Zenfone 8 and OnePlus 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish