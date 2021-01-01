Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

OnePlus 8T
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (795 against 722 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 893 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 100%
PWM 458 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 13 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +10%
795 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip
722 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T +3%
87%
Zenfone 8 Flip
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T
893
Zenfone 8 Flip +26%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3111
Zenfone 8 Flip +17%
3639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (52nd and 3rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 ZenUI 8
OS size 20 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T +17%
13:18 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +2%
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +31%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 Flip from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels -
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip +7%
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 May 2021
Release date October 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

