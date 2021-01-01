Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs Google Pixel 4a

Ванплас 8Т
OnePlus 8T
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 268K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.74 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (104 vs 76 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 10% higher pixel density (443 vs 402 PPI)
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 95.3%
PWM 458 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 13 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T
786 nits
Pixel 4a
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8T +4%
87%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T +59%
880
Pixel 4a
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T +90%
3104
Pixel 4a
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8T +117%
584589
Pixel 4a
268824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (16th and 177th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM OxygenOS 11 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T +15%
13:18 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T +32%
16:03 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T +36%
30:52 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
81.8 dB
Pixel 4a +5%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 August 2020
Release date October 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

