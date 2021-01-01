OnePlus 8T vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 379K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 17% longer battery life (122 vs 104 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.2%
|-
|PWM
|458 Hz
|-
|Response time
|13 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T +38%
891
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T +62%
3158
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 8T +71%
647898
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|Stock Android
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +33%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
30:52 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
115
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.
