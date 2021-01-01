Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Ванплас 8Т
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
OnePlus 8T
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 379K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 891 and 645 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (122 vs 104 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% -
PWM 458 Hz -
Response time 13 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T
801 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T +38%
891
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T +62%
3158
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 8T +71%
647898
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM OxygenOS 11 Stock Android
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +33%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 August 2021
Release date October 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 8T and Galaxy S21 Plus
2. OnePlus 8T and iPhone 11
3. OnePlus 8T and Mi 10
4. OnePlus 8T and Poco F2 Pro
5. OnePlus 8T and Mi 10T Pro
6. Pixel 5a 5G and Galaxy S21
7. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 4a 5G
8. Pixel 5a 5G and iPhone 13
9. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6
10. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish