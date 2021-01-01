Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs Huawei P40 Pro

OnePlus 8T
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (786 against 495 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (104 vs 94 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 484K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • 10% higher pixel density (441 vs 402 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 99.4%
PWM 458 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 13 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +59%
786 nits
P40 Pro
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
OnePlus 8T
87%
P40 Pro +5%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T +13%
880
P40 Pro
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3104
P40 Pro +1%
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8T +21%
584589
P40 Pro
484432
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (16th and 48th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
P40 Pro +15%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
P40 Pro +13%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T +36%
30:52 hr
P40 Pro
22:42 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (83rd and 64th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
81.8 dB
P40 Pro +8%
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro.

