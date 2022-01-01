Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.