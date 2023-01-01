Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.