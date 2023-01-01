OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 659K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 65W)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
80
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
93
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
54
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|760 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.2%
|96.9%
|PWM
|458 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|13 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1202 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
895
OnePlus 11 +66%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3171
OnePlus 11 +54%
4879
|CPU
|182649
|268819
|GPU
|221869
|581162
|Memory
|122363
|249222
|UX
|126134
|198185
|Total score
|659035
|1301387
|Max surface temperature
|48.1 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|99%
|58%
|Graphics test
|23 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|3856
|12677
|Web score
|9424
|-
|Video editing
|5761
|-
|Photo editing
|28588
|-
|Data manipulation
|10085
|-
|Writing score
|14493
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|20 GB
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|11:47 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|13:43 hr
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|04:34 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
115
OnePlus 11 +17%
134
Video quality
102
OnePlus 11 +19%
121
Generic camera score
111
OnePlus 11 +14%
127
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|January 2023
|Release date
|October 2020
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
