Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 659K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 65W)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
OnePlus 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 402 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 760 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% 96.9%
PWM 458 Hz 361 Hz
Response time 13 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 8T +5%
809 nits
OnePlus 11
769 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T
87%
OnePlus 11 +3%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 740
GPU clock 587 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1202 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T
895
OnePlus 11 +66%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T
3171
OnePlus 11 +54%
4879
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 8T
659035
OnePlus 11 +97%
1301387
CPU 182649 268819
GPU 221869 581162
Memory 122363 249222
UX 126134 198185
Total score 659035 1301387
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 8T
3856
OnePlus 11 +229%
12677
Max surface temperature 48.1 °C 48.1 °C
Stability 99% 58%
Graphics test 23 FPS 75 FPS
Graphics score 3856 12677
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9424 -
Video editing 5761 -
Photo editing 28588 -
Data manipulation 10085 -
Writing score 14493 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 20 GB 37 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:47 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 13:43 hr 16:41 hr
Gaming 04:34 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 93 hr 97 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 8T
31:00 hr
OnePlus 11 +6%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 8T
115
OnePlus 11 +17%
134
Video quality
OnePlus 8T
102
OnePlus 11 +19%
121
Generic camera score
OnePlus 8T
111
OnePlus 11 +14%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 8T
82.5 dB
OnePlus 11 +4%
85.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 January 2023
Release date October 2020 January 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
    - The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

