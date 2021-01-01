Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 14, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 279K)
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 83% higher maximum brightness (792 against 432 nits)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (104 vs 82 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 8T
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 79.88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.2% -
PWM 458 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 13 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 8T +83%
792 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 8T +9%
87%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 540
GPU clock 587 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 8T +128%
885
OnePlus 5T
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 8T +88%
3155
OnePlus 5T
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 8T +109%
583701
OnePlus 5T
279924
AnTuTu 8 Rating (29th and 184th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size 20 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (94% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 8T +31%
13:18 hr
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
OnePlus 5T +3%
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 8T +37%
30:52 hr
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 8T
81.8 dB
OnePlus 5T +4%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 November 2017
Release date October 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) - 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
