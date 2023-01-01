Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
OnePlus 9 Pro
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:52 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 686K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1733 and 1118 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 99.5%
PWM 192 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 12 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro +4%
870 nits
iPhone 14
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +5%
90.3%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1118
iPhone 14 +55%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3613
iPhone 14 +31%
4729
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
686867
iPhone 14 +19%
816555
CPU 157992 212927
GPU 287397 344469
Memory 120016 130488
UX 127958 132690
Total score 686867 816555
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5714
iPhone 14 +65%
9425
Stability 57% 82%
Graphics test 34 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5714 9425
PCMark 3.0 score 11619 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:10 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 113 hr 122 hr
General battery life
9 Pro
31:52 hr
iPhone 14 +17%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
iPhone 14 +5%
135
Video quality
9 Pro
108
iPhone 14 +35%
146
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
iPhone 14 +7%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
3. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22
5. OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 12
9. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
10. Apple iPhone 14 vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish