OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS OnePlus 9 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 17% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:52 hours)

Shows 17% longer battery life (37:24 vs 31:52 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 686K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 686K) The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1733 and 1118 points

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1733 and 1118 points Weighs 25 grams less

Weighs 25 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.8% 99.5% PWM 192 Hz 60 Hz Response time 41.5 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 9 Pro +4% 870 nits iPhone 14 837 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro +5% 90.3% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:28 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 12:04 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:10 hr 05:25 hr Standby 113 hr 122 hr General battery life 9 Pro 31:52 hr iPhone 14 +17% 37:24 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro 129 iPhone 14 +5% 135 Video quality 9 Pro 108 iPhone 14 +35% 146 Generic camera score 9 Pro 124 iPhone 14 +7% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 9 Pro 81.1 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2022 Release date March 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.