OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (775K versus 533K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 9% longer battery life (86 vs 79 hours)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (871 against 655 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|98.8%
|PWM
|192 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|41.5 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +50%
1148
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +77%
3672
2077
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +45%
775385
533099
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|03:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro +19%
13:12 hr
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:34 hr
iPhone XS Max +1%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +109%
33:57 hr
16:08 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
9 Pro +17%
129
110
Video quality
9 Pro +13%
108
Generic camera score
9 Pro +18%
124
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 937 USD
|~ 1212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
