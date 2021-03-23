Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
OnePlus 9 Pro
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (775K versus 533K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (86 vs 79 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (871 against 655 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 525 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 98.8%
PWM 192 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +33%
871 nits
iPhone XS Max
655 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +6%
90.3%
iPhone XS Max
85.41%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +50%
1148
iPhone XS Max
764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +77%
3672
iPhone XS Max
2077
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +45%
775385
iPhone XS Max
533099
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 16 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro +19%
13:12 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
iPhone XS Max +1%
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +109%
33:57 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro +17%
129
iPhone XS Max
110
Video quality
9 Pro +13%
108
iPhone XS Max
96
Generic camera score
9 Pro +18%
124
iPhone XS Max
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro +5%
81.1 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
