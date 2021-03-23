Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
OnePlus 9 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (884 against 813 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.3% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 42 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (118 vs 86 hours)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
100
ROG Phone 5
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 99.7%
PWM 192 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +9%
884 nits
ROG Phone 5
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +10%
90.3%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1126
ROG Phone 5
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3708
ROG Phone 5 +2%
3790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro
702705
ROG Phone 5 +4%
730954

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 ROG UI
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro
13:12 hr
ROG Phone 5 +32%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
ROG Phone 5 +68%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +7%
33:57 hr
ROG Phone 5
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 125°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
ROG Phone 5 +14%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 938 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (75%)
3 (25%)
Total votes: 12

User opinions

