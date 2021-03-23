Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Zenfone 8 Flip – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

VS
OnePlus 9 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (887 against 735 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (98 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Zenfone 8 Flip

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +21%
887 nits
Zenfone 8 Flip
735 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +7%
90.3%
Zenfone 8 Flip
84.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Asus Zenfone 8 Flip in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1128
Zenfone 8 Flip
1128
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3648
Zenfone 8 Flip +2%
3736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro
654126
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 ZenUI 8
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro +16%
13:12 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +23%
16:37 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro
33:57 hr
Zenfone 8 Flip +19%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 112°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26.6 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels -
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Zenfone 8 Flip
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2021
Release date March 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

