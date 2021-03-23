Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.