Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
OnePlus 9 Pro
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (871 against 431 nits)
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (86 vs 62 hours)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 488K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 10.5% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
9 Pro
94
Pixel 4
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
94
Pixel 4
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
9 Pro
79
Pixel 4
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
9 Pro
79
Pixel 4
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
9 Pro
94
Pixel 4
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
9 Pro
87
Pixel 4
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 525 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 95.5%
PWM 192 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +102%
871 nits
Pixel 4
431 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +13%
90.3%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +78%
1136
Pixel 4
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +48%
3665
Pixel 4
2483
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +57%
768380
Pixel 4
488847
AnTuTu Android Rating (21st and 149th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size 16 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro +40%
13:12 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro +20%
13:34 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +63%
33:57 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro +10%
129
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
9 Pro +7%
108
Pixel 4
101
Generic camera score
9 Pro +11%
124
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Pixel 4 +6%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2019
Release date March 2021 November 2019
Launch price ~ 937 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. 9 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. 9 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro
3. 9 Pro or Mi 11
4. 9 Pro or Nord 2 5G
5. 9 Pro or Find X3 Pro
6. Pixel 4 or Galaxy S10e
7. Pixel 4 or iPhone 11
8. Pixel 4 or Galaxy S20
9. Pixel 4 or Huawei P40
10. Pixel 4 or 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish