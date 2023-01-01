OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 VS OnePlus 9 Pro Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 26% higher pixel density (525 vs 416 PPI)

26% higher pixel density (525 vs 416 PPI) Shows 9% longer battery life (31:51 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (31:51 vs 29:08 hours) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 1042 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (964 against 869 nits)

Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (964 against 869 nits) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9 Pro Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% 98.5% PWM 192 Hz 360 Hz Response time 41.5 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 9 Pro 869 nits Pixel 7 +11% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro +6% 90.3% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android OS size 16 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:28 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 12:04 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 05:09 hr 05:26 hr Standby 113 hr 73 hr General battery life 9 Pro +9% 31:51 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro 129 Pixel 7 +12% 145 Video quality 9 Pro 108 Pixel 7 +32% 143 Generic camera score 9 Pro 124 Pixel 7 +13% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 9 Pro 81.1 dB Pixel 7 +9% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date March 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and connectivity.