OnePlus 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 7

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
OnePlus 9 Pro
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (525 vs 416 PPI)
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (31:51 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 1042 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 11% higher peak brightness (964 against 869 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
9 Pro
87
Pixel 7
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
66
Pixel 7
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
9 Pro
78
Pixel 7
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
9 Pro
77
Pixel 7
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
9 Pro
90
Pixel 7
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
9 Pro
77
Pixel 7
75

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 98.5%
PWM 192 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
869 nits
Pixel 7 +11%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +6%
90.3%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +8%
1124
Pixel 7
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +11%
3611
Pixel 7
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +8%
809173
Pixel 7
748242
CPU 208536 203616
GPU 313189 295372
Memory 134169 108654
UX 155377 142235
Total score 809173 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5707
Pixel 7 +14%
6523
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 57% 69%
Graphics test 34 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 5707 6523
PCMark 3.0
9 Pro +9%
11519
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 8391 7506
Video editing 6050 6176
Photo editing 28955 17801
Data manipulation 9678 10086
Writing score 15984 15649
AnTuTu Android Results (114th and 146th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 113 hr 73 hr
General battery life
9 Pro +9%
31:51 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Pixel 7 +12%
145
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Pixel 7 +32%
143
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Pixel 7 +13%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Pixel 7 +9%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and connectivity.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (70%)
3 (30%)
Total votes: 10

