Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 30W)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (525 vs 429 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 9 Pro and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
9 Pro
86
Pixel 7a
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
9 Pro
78
Pixel 7a
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
9 Pro
67
Pixel 7a
67
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
9 Pro
63
Pixel 7a
63*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
9 Pro
74
Pixel 7a
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
9 Pro
91
Pixel 7a
87
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
9 Pro
76
Pixel 7a
71*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
870 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +10%
90.3%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1121
Pixel 7a
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3620
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +5%
809821
Pixel 7a
768394
CPU 208536 -
GPU 313189 -
Memory 134169 -
UX 155377 -
Total score 809821 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5707
Pixel 7a
n/a
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C -
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5707 -
PCMark 3.0
9 Pro
11374
Pixel 7a
n/a
Web score 8442 -
Video editing 6046 -
Photo editing 28486 -
Data manipulation 9673 -
Writing score 15862 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (123rd and 148th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
9 Pro
31:51 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Pixel 7a
n/a
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Pixel 7a
n/a
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Pixel 7a
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 May 2023
Release date March 2021 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7a.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
