Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (632K versus 432K)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 392 PPI)
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (867 against 600 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Honor 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +45%
867 nits
Honor 30 Pro
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +1%
90.3%
Honor 30 Pro
89.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +50%
1115
Honor 30 Pro
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +18%
3586
Honor 30 Pro
3035
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro +46%
632556
Honor 30 Pro
432821
AnTuTu 8 Results (31st and 114th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No (5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro
13:12 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
9 Pro
33:57 hr
Honor 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 18 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Honor 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 938 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

