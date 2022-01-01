Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Honor 80 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 80 Про
OnePlus 9 Pro
Huawei Honor 80 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 20% higher pixel density (525 vs 437 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 Pro
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1009K versus 697K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Honor 80 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.8:9
PPI 525 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
872 nits
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro
90.3%
Honor 80 Pro +1%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei Honor 80 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1132
Honor 80 Pro +6%
1198
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3642
Honor 80 Pro +3%
3757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
697661
Honor 80 Pro +45%
1009360
CPU 157992 223917
GPU 287397 444797
Memory 120016 161232
UX 127958 176014
Total score 697661 1009360
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5713
Honor 80 Pro
n/a
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5713 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11955 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (148th and 30th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 MagicOS 7.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
9 Pro
31:52 hr
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 160 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10944 x 14592
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 140° 122°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (160 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 160 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 160MP (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Honor 80 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 November 2022
Release date March 2021 December 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 80 Pro. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A53 5G or 9 Pro
2. Pixel 6 or 9 Pro
3. 10 Pro or 9 Pro
4. Pixel 6a or 9 Pro
5. OnePlus 9RT or 9 Pro
6. Galaxy S22 or Honor 80 Pro
7. Nova 9 or Honor 80 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Honor 80 Pro
9. Xiaomi 12S or Honor 80 Pro
10. Honor 80 or Honor 80 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish