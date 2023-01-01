Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 Pro vs Mate 60 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 60 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000S and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 440 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1130 and 1000 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports higher wattage charging (88W versus 65W)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 14 versus 13
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9 Pro
vs
Mate 60 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 440 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 9 Pro
878 nits
Mate 60 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 79 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 Pro +2%
90.3%
Mate 60 Pro
88.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 60 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
Max clock 2840 MHz 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz:
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz:
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz:
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 -
GPU shading units 1024 -
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1622 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 Pro +13%
1130
Mate 60 Pro
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 Pro +16%
3664
Mate 60 Pro
3163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 208536 -
GPU 313189 -
Memory 134169 -
UX 155377 -
Total score 817271 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C -
Stability 58% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5707 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8573 -
Video editing 6053 -
Photo editing 28316 -
Data manipulation 9714 -
Writing score 15814 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max size - Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 14
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 88 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:19 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 04:57 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 9 Pro
31:39 hr
Mate 60 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2023
Release date March 2021 August 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 88 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
