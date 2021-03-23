Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 403K)
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (879 against 611 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (100 vs 86 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
9 Pro
99
P30 Pro
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
100
P30 Pro
70
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
9 Pro
79
P30 Pro
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
9 Pro
75
P30 Pro
83
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
9 Pro
94
P30 Pro
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
9 Pro
86
P30 Pro
75

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +44%
879 nits
P30 Pro
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +2%
90.3%
P30 Pro
88.89%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +65%
1126
P30 Pro
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +58%
3675
P30 Pro
2333
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro +75%
703905
P30 Pro
403270

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro
13:12 hr
P30 Pro +8%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
P30 Pro +51%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +23%
33:57 hr
P30 Pro
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
9 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
97
Generic camera score
9 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
n/a
P30 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 938 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

