Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs P40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Хуавей П40 Про Plus
OnePlus 9 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 532K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (879 against 774 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 19% higher pixel density (525 vs 441 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (95 vs 86 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
P40 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +14%
879 nits
P40 Pro Plus
774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro
90.3%
P40 Pro Plus +1%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +43%
1126
P40 Pro Plus
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +14%
3675
P40 Pro Plus
3214
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro +32%
703905
P40 Pro Plus
532574

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 EMUI 10.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (100% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro
13:12 hr
P40 Pro Plus +2%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
P40 Pro Plus +30%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +40%
33:57 hr
P40 Pro Plus
24:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
n/a
P40 Pro Plus
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 938 USD ~ 1300 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. 9 Pro or Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. 9 Pro or Galaxy S21
3. 9 Pro or 8 Pro
4. 9 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. 9 Pro or 7 Pro
6. P40 Pro Plus or Mi 10 Pro
7. P40 Pro Plus or iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. P40 Pro Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. P40 Pro Plus or P40 Pro
10. P40 Pro Plus or Mate 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish