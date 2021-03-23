Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs V60 ThinQ – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs LG V60 ThinQ

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Лджи V60 ThinQ
OnePlus 9 Pro
LG V60 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (879 against 631 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (703K versus 531K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (103 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2000GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
100
V60 ThinQ
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
V60 ThinQ

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +39%
879 nits
V60 ThinQ
631 nits

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +8%
90.3%
V60 ThinQ
83.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +22%
1126
V60 ThinQ
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +12%
3675
V60 ThinQ
3280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
9 Pro +32%
703905
V60 ThinQ
531495

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OxygenOS 11 LG UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (80% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9 Pro
13:12 hr
V60 ThinQ +17%
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9 Pro
13:34 hr
V60 ThinQ +75%
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
9 Pro +19%
33:57 hr
V60 ThinQ
28:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 30 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 938 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.352 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs OnePlus 9 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs OnePlus 9 Pro
5. OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 9 Pro
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs LG V60 ThinQ
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ
8. LG V40 ThinQ vs LG V60 ThinQ
9. Sony Xperia 1 vs LG V60 ThinQ

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish