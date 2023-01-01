Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Edge Plus (2022) – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Моторола Эдж+ (2022)
OnePlus 9 Pro
Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (869 against 681 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Edge Plus (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro +28%
869 nits
Edge Plus (2022)
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +3%
90.3%
Edge Plus (2022)
87.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Edge Plus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1124
Edge Plus (2022) +6%
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
809173
Edge Plus (2022)
n/a
CPU 208536 -
GPU 313189 -
Memory 134169 -
UX 155377 -
Total score 809173 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5707
Edge Plus (2022) +44%
8232
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C -
Stability 57% 62%
Graphics test 34 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 5707 8232
PCMark 3.0
9 Pro
11519
Edge Plus (2022) +28%
14722
Web score 8391 12446
Video editing 6050 7660
Photo editing 28955 34547
Data manipulation 9678 11599
Writing score 15984 17986
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
9 Pro
31:51 hr
Edge Plus (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro +8%
129
Edge Plus (2022)
120
Video quality
9 Pro +3%
108
Edge Plus (2022)
105
Generic camera score
9 Pro +9%
124
Edge Plus (2022)
114

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Edge Plus (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 January 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
