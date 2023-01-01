OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS OnePlus 9 Pro Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI) Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (869 against 681 nits)

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (869 against 681 nits) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 192 Hz - Response time 41.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 9 Pro +28% 869 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro +3% 90.3% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 65 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:28 hr - Watching video 12:04 hr - Gaming 05:09 hr - Standby 113 hr - General battery life 9 Pro 31:51 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 114° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro +8% 129 Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality 9 Pro +3% 108 Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score 9 Pro +9% 124 Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 9 Pro 81.1 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge Plus (2022). But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.