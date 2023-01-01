OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS OnePlus 9 Pro Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 522K)

55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 522K) 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 399 PPI)

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 399 PPI) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 749 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Weighs 27 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 525 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.8% - PWM 192 Hz - Response time 41.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 9 Pro 869 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 9 Pro +2% 90.3% Edge (2022) 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:28 hr - Watching video 12:04 hr - Gaming 05:09 hr - Standby 113 hr - General battery life 9 Pro 31:51 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 9 Pro 129 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality 9 Pro 108 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score 9 Pro 124 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 19 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness 9 Pro 81.1 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date March 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.