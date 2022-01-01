OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Shows 17% longer battery life (31:51 vs 27:11 hours)
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (939 against 864 nits)
- Weighs 22 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|-
|PWM
|192 Hz
|-
|Response time
|41.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2990 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +5%
1119
1069
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +5%
3613
3426
|CPU
|184895
|-
|GPU
|319794
|-
|Memory
|129075
|-
|UX
|147558
|-
|Total score
|774975
|820258
|Stability
|57%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5713
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12014
|-
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (87th and 57th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Oxygen OS 12
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:52 hr
|Web browsing
|11:28 hr
|09:42 hr
|Watching video
|12:04 hr
|11:35 hr
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|04:56 hr
|Standby
|113 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, and connectivity.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1