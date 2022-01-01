Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Edge 30 Fusion – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Ванплас 9 Про
VS
Моторола Єдж 30 Fusion
OnePlus 9 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (31:51 vs 27:11 hours)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (939 against 864 nits)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Fusion

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
864 nits
Edge 30 Fusion +9%
939 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158.48 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro
90.3%
Edge 30 Fusion +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2990 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +5%
1119
Edge 30 Fusion
1069
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +5%
3613
Edge 30 Fusion
3426
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
774975
Edge 30 Fusion +6%
820258
CPU 184895 -
GPU 319794 -
Memory 129075 -
UX 147558 -
Total score 774975 820258
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5713 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12014 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (87th and 57th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Oxygen OS 12 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 65 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (82% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 09:42 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 11:35 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 113 hr 88 hr
General battery life
9 Pro +17%
31:51 hr
Edge 30 Fusion
27:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Edge 30 Fusion
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better software, battery life, and connectivity.

