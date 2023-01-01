OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 397K)
- 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
- Shows 11% longer battery life (31:51 vs 28:41 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (999 against 870 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
67
41
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
63
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
80
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|95.5%
|PWM
|192 Hz
|730 Hz
|Response time
|41.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +64%
1121
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +82%
3620
1986
|CPU
|208536
|118163
|GPU
|313189
|101975
|Memory
|134169
|69029
|UX
|155377
|112276
|Total score
|809821
|397809
|Max surface temperature
|45.6 °C
|36.3 °C
|Stability
|57%
|99%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|5707
|1205
|Web score
|8442
|9121
|Video editing
|6046
|4474
|Photo editing
|28486
|20396
|Data manipulation
|9673
|8461
|Writing score
|15862
|14803
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:28 hr
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|12:04 hr
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|113 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.
