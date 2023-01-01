Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

76 out of 100
OnePlus 9 Pro
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
OnePlus 9 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 397K)
  • 25% higher pixel density (525 vs 419 PPI)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (31:51 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4020 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (999 against 870 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 95.5%
PWM 192 Hz 730 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
870 nits
Edge 30 Neo +15%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +3%
90.3%
Edge 30 Neo
87.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +64%
1121
Edge 30 Neo
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +82%
3620
Edge 30 Neo
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +104%
809821
Edge 30 Neo
397809
CPU 208536 118163
GPU 313189 101975
Memory 134169 69029
UX 155377 112276
Total score 809821 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro +374%
5707
Edge 30 Neo
1205
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 57% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 5707 1205
PCMark 3.0
9 Pro +12%
11374
Edge 30 Neo
10149
Web score 8442 9121
Video editing 6046 4474
Photo editing 28486 20396
Data manipulation 9673 8461
Writing score 15862 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 113 hr 92 hr
General battery life
9 Pro +11%
31:51 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Edge 30 Neo
n/a
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Edge 30 Neo
n/a
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Edge 30 Neo
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Edge 30 Neo +9%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 10T 5G
3. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus Nord 2T
4. OnePlus 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 6a
6. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 7 Pro
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or Google Pixel 6
8. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9RT
9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo or Google Pixel 6a
10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo or Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский