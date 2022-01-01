OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
- 33% higher pixel density (525 vs 395 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 774K)
- Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (1040 against 864 nits)
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1274 and 1119 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|525 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.3%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.8%
|96.1%
|PWM
|192 Hz
|720 Hz
|Response time
|41.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1119
Edge 30 Ultra +14%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3613
Edge 30 Ultra +17%
4226
|CPU
|184895
|-
|GPU
|319794
|-
|Memory
|129075
|-
|UX
|147558
|-
|Total score
|774975
|1041641
|Stability
|57%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|5713
|5741
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12014
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores (87th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Oxygen OS 12
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|11:28 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|12:04 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|05:09 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|113 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.3x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|114°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
124
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.21 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. But if the software and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1