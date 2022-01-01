Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Edge X30 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 Pro vs Motorola Edge X30

OnePlus 9 Pro
Motorola Edge X30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Edge X30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (876 against 502 nits)
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 784K)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
9 Pro
92
Edge X30
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
9 Pro
85
Edge X30
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
9 Pro
82
Edge X30
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
9 Pro
77
Edge X30
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
9 Pro
93
Edge X30
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
9 Pro
84
Edge X30
82

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Edge X30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% -
PWM 192 Hz -
Response time 41.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
9 Pro +75%
876 nits
Edge X30
502 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +3%
90.3%
Edge X30
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Edge X30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1130
Edge X30 +7%
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +2%
3640
Edge X30
3566
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
784905
Edge X30 +20%
941783
CPU 184895 206492
GPU 319794 418380
Memory 129075 146572
UX 147558 170155
Total score 784905 941783
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5706
Edge X30
n/a
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5706 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12169 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (54th and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Oxygen OS 12 MYUI 3.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr -
Watching video 12:04 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 113 hr -
General battery life
9 Pro
31:51 hr
Edge X30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Edge X30
n/a
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Edge X30
n/a
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Edge X30
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Edge X30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 December 2021
Release date March 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge X30.

