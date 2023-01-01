Home > Smartphone comparison > 9 Pro vs Razr Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Motorola Razr Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (31:39 vs 26:34 hours)
  • 27% higher pixel density (525 vs 413 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 30W)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Razr Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1061K versus 816K)
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (1060 against 875 nits)
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1278 and 1133 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Razr Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Razr Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 22:9
PPI 525 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 97.5%
PWM 192 Hz 103 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro
875 nits
Razr Plus +21%
1060 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 170.83 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 73.95 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 6.99 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 188.5 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +6%
90.3%
Razr Plus
85.1%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Motorola Razr Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro
1133
Razr Plus +13%
1278
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro
3646
Razr Plus
3647
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro
816293
Razr Plus +30%
1061235
CPU 208536 333083
GPU 313189 310099
Memory 134169 208685
UX 155377 200258
Total score 816293 1061235
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5707
Razr Plus +39%
7948
Max surface temperature 45.6 °C 52.5 °C
Stability 58% 46%
Graphics test 34 FPS 47 FPS
Graphics score 5707 7948
Web score 8517 -
Video editing 6051 -
Photo editing 28486 -
Data manipulation 9713 -
Writing score 15859 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (131st and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 My UX
OS size 16 GB 36 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:19 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 04:57 hr 04:24 hr
Standby 113 hr 84 hr
General battery life
9 Pro +19%
31:39 hr
Razr Plus
26:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 140° 108°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Razr Plus
n/a
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Razr Plus
n/a
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Razr Plus
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/k/v/r/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
9 Pro +2%
81.1 dB
Razr Plus
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 June 2023
Release date March 2021 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Razr Plus. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

