Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Delivers 31% higher peek brightness (865 against 658 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (774K versus 577K)
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1123 and 820 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (34:17 vs 31:51 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Weighs 37.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 95.9%
PWM 192 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro +31%
865 nits
Phone (1)
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +5%
90.3%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +37%
1123
Phone (1)
820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +21%
3608
Phone (1)
2988
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +34%
774209
Phone (1)
577966
CPU 184895 160405
GPU 319794 175059
Memory 129075 113702
UX 147558 130019
Total score 774209 577966
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro
5706
Phone (1)
n/a
Stability 57% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5706 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12090 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (73rd and 171st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Oxygen OS 12 Nothing OS
OS size 16 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 113 hr 108 hr
General battery life
9 Pro
31:51 hr
Phone (1) +8%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 140° 114°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro
129
Phone (1)
n/a
Video quality
9 Pro
108
Phone (1)
n/a
Generic camera score
9 Pro
124
Phone (1)
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
Phone (1) +4%
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2022
Release date March 2021 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

