Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 100% higher peak brightness (865 against 432 nits)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (688K versus 398K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (31:51 vs 25:39 hours)
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
9 Pro
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 525 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% 84.12%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.8% 97.4%
PWM 192 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 41.5 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
9 Pro +100%
865 nits
OnePlus 6
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
9 Pro +7%
90.3%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 630
GPU clock 840 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
9 Pro +121%
1126
OnePlus 6
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9 Pro +60%
3635
OnePlus 6
2267
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
9 Pro +73%
688606
OnePlus 6
398176
CPU 157992 102075
GPU 287397 164911
Memory 120016 57690
UX 127958 77128
Total score 688606 398176
3DMark Wild Life Performance
9 Pro +295%
5713
OnePlus 6
1448
Stability 57% 98%
Graphics test 34 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 5713 1448
PCMark 3.0 score 12014 8283
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Oxygen OS 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:28 hr 08:07 hr
Watching video 12:04 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 113 hr 94 hr
General battery life
9 Pro +24%
31:51 hr
OnePlus 6
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3.3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
9 Pro +29%
129
OnePlus 6
100
Video quality
9 Pro +24%
108
OnePlus 6
87
Generic camera score
9 Pro +29%
124
OnePlus 6
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
9 Pro
81.1 dB
OnePlus 6 +1%
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2018
Release date March 2021 May 2018
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.21 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

