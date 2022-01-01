Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

OnePlus 9
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 118% higher peak brightness (1792 against 822 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (36:11 vs 28:34 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 785K)
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.8%
PWM 323 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 13 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 9
822 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +118%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 +1%
87.6%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9
1132
iPhone 14 Pro +66%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9
3641
iPhone 14 Pro +48%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9
785266
iPhone 14 Pro +24%
974395
CPU 202158 242087
GPU 310774 419508
Memory 132787 162089
UX 133480 144728
Total score 785266 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9
5762
iPhone 14 Pro +71%
9862
Stability 55% 79%
Graphics test 34 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 5762 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 12079 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM Oxygen OS 12 -
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 92 hr 120 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9
28:34 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +27%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9
123
iPhone 14 Pro +16%
143
Video quality
OnePlus 9
104
iPhone 14 Pro +43%
149
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9
115
iPhone 14 Pro +27%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9
83 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +8%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2022
Release date March 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

