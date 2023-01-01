OnePlus 9 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max VS OnePlus 9 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 48 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Shows 61% longer battery life (45:56 vs 28:34 hours)

Shows 61% longer battery life (45:56 vs 28:34 hours) Delivers 115% higher peak brightness (1756 against 818 nits)

Delivers 115% higher peak brightness (1756 against 818 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 774K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (941K versus 774K) The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (460 vs 402 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.9% PWM 323 Hz 240 Hz Response time 13 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 9 818 nits iPhone 14 Pro Max +115% 1756 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 87.6% iPhone 14 Pro Max +1% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4323 mAh Charge power 65 W 27 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:52 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 15:02 hr Watching video 12:25 hr 21:10 hr Gaming 04:06 hr 07:13 hr Standby 92 hr 156 hr General battery life OnePlus 9 28:34 hr iPhone 14 Pro Max +61% 45:56 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 iPhone 14 Pro Max +16% 143 Video quality OnePlus 9 104 iPhone 14 Pro Max +34% 139 Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 iPhone 14 Pro Max +27% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB iPhone 14 Pro Max +7% 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2022 Release date March 2021 September 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.