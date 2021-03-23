Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

OnePlus 9
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (87 vs 59 hours)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 480K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (836 against 670 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 35 grams less
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1350 and 1138 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9 +25%
836 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
670 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 +34%
87.6%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9
1138
iPhone SE (2020) +19%
1350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 +5%
3641
iPhone SE (2020)
3481
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
OnePlus 9 +50%
721306
iPhone SE (2020)
480135

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OxygenOS 11 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9
13:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9 +77%
15:19 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9 +179%
28:07 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 700 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
