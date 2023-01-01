OnePlus 9 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS OnePlus 9 Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh

Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 11% longer battery life (28:34 vs 25:41 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (28:34 vs 25:41 hours) Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (818 against 642 nits)

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (818 against 642 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)

23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1129 points

52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1129 points Weighs 48 grams less

Weighs 48 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9 Price Apple iPhone SE (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.9% PWM 323 Hz - Response time 13 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 9 +27% 818 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 +34% 87.6% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size 35 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 12:25 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 04:06 hr 03:26 hr Standby 92 hr 93 hr General battery life OnePlus 9 +11% 28:34 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 iPhone SE (2022) +4% 128 Video quality OnePlus 9 104 iPhone SE (2022) +5% 109 Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 iPhone SE (2022) +3% 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB iPhone SE (2022) +3% 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).