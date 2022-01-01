Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 492K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (816 against 695 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (33:02 vs 28:34 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 100%
PWM 323 Hz Not detected
Response time 13 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9 +17%
816 nits
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 +11%
87.6%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 +2%
1129
iPhone XR
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 +62%
3597
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9 +58%
779192
iPhone XR
492815
CPU 200022 136583
GPU 313671 179228
Memory 124703 77872
UX 143596 103093
Total score 779192 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9 +10%
5762
iPhone XR
5261
Stability 55% 68%
Graphics test 34 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 5762 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 12293 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Oxygen OS 12 15.4
OS size 35 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 65 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 92 hr 123 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9
28:34 hr
iPhone XR +16%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9 +19%
123
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
OnePlus 9 +8%
104
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9 +14%
115
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9
83 dB
iPhone XR +5%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.

