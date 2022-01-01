OnePlus 9 vs Apple iPhone XS Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (779K versus 530K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (28:34 vs 25:24 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (816 against 652 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
- 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 402 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.4:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|456 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|85.41%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.9%
|98.8%
|PWM
|323 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|13 ms
|11.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 +50%
1129
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 +77%
3597
2032
|CPU
|200022
|131883
|GPU
|313671
|196399
|Memory
|124703
|101393
|UX
|143596
|105859
|Total score
|779192
|530804
|Stability
|55%
|66%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|5762
|5744
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12293
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|Oxygen OS 12
|15.4
|OS size
|35 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3174 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 29 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:29 hr
|03:29 hr
|Web browsing
|10:27 hr
|09:13 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|10:50 hr
|Gaming
|04:06 hr
|04:41 hr
|Standby
|92 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|140°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
OnePlus 9 +12%
123
110
Video quality
OnePlus 9 +8%
104
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9 +10%
115
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2018
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3