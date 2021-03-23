Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 vs Google Pixel 3

Ванплас 9
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
OnePlus 9
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (727K versus 276K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2915 mAh
  • Delivers 93% higher maximum brightness (836 against 434 nits)
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (87 vs 69 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 402 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.6%
PWM 323 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 13 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9 +93%
836 nits
Pixel 3
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 +11%
87.6%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 630
GPU clock 840 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 +123%
1151
Pixel 3
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 +81%
3658
Pixel 3
2023
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9 +163%
727353
Pixel 3
276767
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Stock Android
OS size 35 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
OnePlus 9 +29%
13:10 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
OnePlus 9 +38%
15:19 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
OnePlus 9 +22%
28:07 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9 +19%
123
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
OnePlus 9 +6%
104
Pixel 3
98
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9 +14%
115
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9
83 dB
Pixel 3 +2%
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2018
Release date March 2021 November 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 725 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

