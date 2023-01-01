OnePlus 9 vs Google Pixel 7 VS OnePlus 9 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has 2 SIM card slots 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 1042 points Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (964 against 818 nits)

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. OnePlus 9 Price Google Pixel 7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 98.5% PWM 323 Hz 360 Hz Response time 13 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 9 818 nits Pixel 7 +18% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 +3% 87.6% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android OS size 35 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 65 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 12:25 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:06 hr 05:26 hr Standby 92 hr 73 hr General battery life OnePlus 9 28:34 hr Pixel 7 +2% 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 Pixel 7 +18% 145 Video quality OnePlus 9 104 Pixel 7 +38% 143 Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 Pixel 7 +22% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB Pixel 7 +6% 88.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2022 Release date March 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9.