Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1129 and 1042 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (964 against 818 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.5%
PWM 323 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 13 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 9
818 nits
Pixel 7 +18%
964 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9 +3%
87.6%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 +8%
1129
Pixel 7
1042
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9 +10%
3600
Pixel 7
3261
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9 +4%
774877
Pixel 7
748242
CPU 200022 203616
GPU 313671 295372
Memory 124703 108654
UX 143596 142235
Total score 774877 748242
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9
5761
Pixel 7 +13%
6523
Max surface temperature 48.8 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 55% 69%
Graphics test 34 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 5761 6523
PCMark 3.0
OnePlus 9 +15%
12102
Pixel 7
10551
Web score 10571 7506
Video editing 6067 6176
Photo editing 26647 17801
Data manipulation 11278 10086
Writing score 15666 15649
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (133rd and 146th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13 Stock Android
OS size 35 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 92 hr 73 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9
28:34 hr
Pixel 7 +2%
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9
123
Pixel 7 +18%
145
Video quality
OnePlus 9
104
Pixel 7 +38%
143
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9
115
Pixel 7 +22%
140

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
OnePlus 9
83 dB
Pixel 7 +6%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 October 2022
Release date March 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

