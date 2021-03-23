OnePlus 9 vs Nokia 8.3 VS OnePlus 9 Nokia 8.3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 360K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (817 against 669 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 386 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 99.9% PWM 323 Hz - Response time 13 ms 28 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1216:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9 +22% 817 nits Nokia 8.3 669 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 +6% 87.6% Nokia 8.3 82.9%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9 +83% 1126 Nokia 8.3 616 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9 +89% 3617 Nokia 8.3 1916 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9 +98% 715257 Nokia 8.3 360552 CPU 165271 - GPU 303792 - Memory 108159 - UX 139964 - Total score 715257 360552 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9 5762 Nokia 8.3 n/a Stability 55% - Graphics test 34 FPS - Graphics score 5762 - PCMark 3.0 score 12692 - AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 ROM Oxygen OS 12 - OS size 35 GB 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Nokia 8.3 n/a Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Nokia 8.3 n/a Talk (3G) OnePlus 9 28:07 hr Nokia 8.3 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 140° 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6000 x 4000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 +41% 123 Nokia 8.3 87 Video quality OnePlus 9 +21% 104 Nokia 8.3 86 Generic camera score OnePlus 9 +34% 115 Nokia 8.3 86

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB Nokia 8.3 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 March 2020 Release date March 2021 May 2020 SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.