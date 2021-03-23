OnePlus 9 vs Nokia X20 VS OnePlus 9 Nokia X20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 320K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (817 against 617 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Thinner bezels – 7.8% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Nokia X20 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 79.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 98.7% PWM 323 Hz - Response time 13 ms 30.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 923:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9 +32% 817 nits Nokia X20 617 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No IPX2 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 +10% 87.6% Nokia X20 79.8%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9 and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9 +122% 1126 Nokia X20 508 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9 +117% 3617 Nokia X20 1663 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9 +123% 715257 Nokia X20 320897 CPU 165271 96013 GPU 303792 84253 Memory 108159 62060 UX 139964 81099 Total score 715257 320897 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9 +488% 5762 Nokia X20 980 Stability 55% 99% Graphics test 34 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 5762 980 PCMark 3.0 score 12692 7004 AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM Oxygen OS 12 - OS size 35 GB 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4470 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Nokia X20 n/a Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Nokia X20 n/a Talk (3G) OnePlus 9 28:07 hr Nokia X20 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 140° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 Nokia X20 n/a Video quality OnePlus 9 104 Nokia X20 n/a Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 Nokia X20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB Nokia X20 83.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 April 2021 Release date March 2021 May 2021 SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

