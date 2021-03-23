OnePlus 9 vs Nokia XR20 VS OnePlus 9 Nokia XR20 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the Nokia XR20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 326K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (817 against 593 nits)

Thinner bezels – 10.8% more screen real estate

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 76.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 98.9% 128.3% PWM 323 Hz 1163000 Hz Response time 13 ms 26 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1815:1 Max. Brightness OnePlus 9 +38% 817 nits Nokia XR20 593 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 248 gramm (8.75 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Purple Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 +14% 87.6% Nokia XR20 76.8%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9 and Nokia XR20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9 +121% 1126 Nokia XR20 509 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9 +118% 3617 Nokia XR20 1657 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9 +119% 715257 Nokia XR20 326369 CPU 165271 95962 GPU 303792 85288 Memory 108159 65134 UX 139964 81871 Total score 715257 326369 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9 +487% 5762 Nokia XR20 981 Stability 55% - Graphics test 34 FPS 5 FPS Graphics score 5762 981 PCMark 3.0 score 12692 7065 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM Oxygen OS 12 - OS size 35 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4630 mAh Charge power 65 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9 13:10 hr Nokia XR20 n/a Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9 15:19 hr Nokia XR20 n/a Talk (3G) OnePlus 9 28:07 hr Nokia XR20 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No Angle of widest lens 140° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 Nokia XR20 n/a Video quality OnePlus 9 104 Nokia XR20 n/a Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 Nokia XR20 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB Nokia XR20 +1% 83.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced March 2021 June 2021 Release date March 2021 August 2021 SAR (head) - 1.13 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.