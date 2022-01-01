OnePlus 9 vs 10 Pro VS OnePlus 9 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 817 nits)

31% higher pixel density (525 vs 402 PPI)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 775K)

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 323 Hz - Response time 13 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness OnePlus 9 817 nits 10 Pro +58% 1294 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 9 87.6% 10 Pro +3% 90%

Performance Tests of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) OnePlus 9 1119 10 Pro +11% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) OnePlus 9 3621 10 Pro +14% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 OnePlus 9 775981 10 Pro +30% 1007290 CPU 202158 229138 GPU 310774 438172 Memory 132787 172155 UX 133480 168167 Total score 775981 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance OnePlus 9 5762 10 Pro n/a Stability 55% - Graphics test 34 FPS - Graphics score 5762 - PCMark 3.0 score 12443 - AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (33rd and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1 ROM Oxygen OS 12 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 35 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) OnePlus 9 13:10 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) OnePlus 9 15:19 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) OnePlus 9 28:07 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 140° 150° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 9 123 10 Pro n/a Video quality OnePlus 9 104 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score OnePlus 9 115 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 9 83 dB 10 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2021 January 2022 Release date March 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.