Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1137 and 998 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10R
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
OnePlus 10R

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 323 Hz -
Response time 13 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
OnePlus 9
825 nits
OnePlus 10R
n/a
Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9
87.6%
OnePlus 10R
87.6%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10R in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9 +14%
1137
OnePlus 10R
998
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9
3635
OnePlus 10R +3%
3731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9
783977
OnePlus 10R +1%
792315
CPU 202158 187166
GPU 310774 313787
Memory 132787 139641
UX 133480 146237
Total score 783977 792315
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 55% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5762 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12293 -
AnTuTu Android Ranking (51st and 49th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Oxygen OS 12 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr -
Watching video 12:25 hr -
Gaming 04:06 hr -
Standby 92 hr -
General battery life
OnePlus 9
28:34 hr
OnePlus 10R
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 April 2022
Release date March 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10R.

