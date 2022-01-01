Home > Smartphone comparison > OnePlus 9 vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus 9 vs 10T 5G

Ванплас 9
VS
Ванплас 10T 5G
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 23, 2021, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (33:09 vs 28:34 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 785K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1331 and 1132 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 9
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 402 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.6%
PWM 323 Hz 360 Hz
Response time 13 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 9
827 nits
10T 5G
823 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 9
87.6%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 9
1132
10T 5G +18%
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 9
3660
10T 5G +7%
3932
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 9
785585
10T 5G +29%
1012048
CPU 202158 247669
GPU 310774 439011
Memory 132787 146080
UX 133480 170563
Total score 785585 1012048
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 9
5761
10T 5G +80%
10355
Stability 55% 92%
Graphics test 34 FPS 61 FPS
Graphics score 5761 10355
PCMark 3.0 score 12067 -
AnTuTu Rating (94th and 31st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13
OS size 35 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 29 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:29 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 11:17 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr 16:57 hr
Gaming 04:06 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 92 hr 97 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 9
28:34 hr
10T 5G +16%
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 140° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
OnePlus 9
123
10T 5G
n/a
Video quality
OnePlus 9
104
10T 5G
n/a
Generic camera score
OnePlus 9
115
10T 5G
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 9
83 dB
10T 5G +1%
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2022
Release date March 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better performance, camera, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro
2. OnePlus 9 vs Google Pixel 6
3. OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
4. OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9RT
5. OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus Ace
6. OnePlus 10T 5G vs 9 Pro
7. OnePlus 10T 5G vs 10 Pro
8. OnePlus 10T 5G vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish